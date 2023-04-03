Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 37,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,956. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
- 2 Regional Banks to Buy Amid the Chaos
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.