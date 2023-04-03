Avaii Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $118,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 37,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,956. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

