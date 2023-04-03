Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

MUST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

