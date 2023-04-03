Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $162.08 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.66 billion and $162.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.37 or 0.00061767 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,026,108 coins and its circulating supply is 325,963,388 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.