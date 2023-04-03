Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Short Interest Update

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:AVNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.79. 159,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after buying an additional 255,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Avient by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

