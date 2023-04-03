Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Insider Transactions at Avista
In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Avista
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Avista by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Avista by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Avista by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Avista Trading Up 0.4 %
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Avista Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
Featured Stories
