Axie Infinity Reaches Market Cap of $962.35 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $962.35 million and $36.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00029651 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018205 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003408 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.21 or 1.00097937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.19978743 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $41,650,571.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.