Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AXGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AX opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

