Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Lowered to C$14.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of AYASF stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
