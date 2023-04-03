Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Stock Up 16.4 %
Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $2.49 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.76.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
