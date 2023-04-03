Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $2.49 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $120.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

