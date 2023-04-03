B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 153,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,343. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $429.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 149.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

