Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $126,641.50 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,748,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.
Bakkt Stock Down 1.2 %
BKKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 1,291,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,904. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.
Institutional Trading of Bakkt
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Bakkt by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bakkt by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
