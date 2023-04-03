Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $126,641.50 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,499,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,748,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bakkt alerts:

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 100,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00.

Bakkt Stock Down 1.2 %

BKKT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 1,291,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,904. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 842.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 67.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Bakkt by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bakkt by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,904,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 444,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the second quarter worth approximately $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.