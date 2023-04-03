Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.22. 72,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,010. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.