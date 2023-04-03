Bank of America Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $104.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS opened at $74.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.09. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,952 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 776,604 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

