Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth $245,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Stories

