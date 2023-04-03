Barclays Reiterates €32.50 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($34.95) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.17) price objective on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.80) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.87) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of CS stock traded down €0.12 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching €28.17 ($30.28). The company had a trading volume of 5,156,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.71. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.77).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

