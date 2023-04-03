Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 22,000 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 375.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,759 shares. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.30.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

