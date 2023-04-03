Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,375 Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.84% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 200,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 121,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 70,890 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DJD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.13. 15,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.78.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.