Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,825 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.91. 1,325,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.