Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,475 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 270,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,825. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

