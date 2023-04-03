Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $15,954,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $3,043,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.76. The stock had a trading volume of 628,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.