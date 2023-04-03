Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 221 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $75.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,668,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,712. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

