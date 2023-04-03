Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 21,450 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,450 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,825. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $15.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

