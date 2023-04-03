Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 627,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,405. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

