Barratt Developments plc (BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on June 2nd

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2169 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.3 %

BTDPY stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.77) to GBX 461 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

