Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,893.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 528,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 501,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,002. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.23. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

