Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,881 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $883,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS JMUB traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $50.63. 20,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

