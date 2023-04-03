Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,336,000. Sony Group makes up 1.0% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock remained flat at $90.65 during midday trading on Monday. 167,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.63. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

