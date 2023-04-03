Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $13.66 Million in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 892,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,656,000. Cambria Tail Risk ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,995,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,981 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 360,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 350,075 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 261,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,046,000.

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,544 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.57.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

