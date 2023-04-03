Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,724,000 after acquiring an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,999,125. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.29. The company had a trading volume of 736,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $276.83 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

