Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 870,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 792,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 536,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,639,000.

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.38. 15,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,063. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.62.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

