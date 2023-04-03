Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,930,356.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,086 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Shares of TOST stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,162. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

