Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 43,165 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.47. 123,652 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

