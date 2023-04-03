Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $22.12 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 405,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.19. 1,371,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

