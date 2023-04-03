Berenberg Bank Cuts Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,250 ($39.93) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anglo American from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Anglo American from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Price Performance

NGLOY stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

Anglo American Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5.68%.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

