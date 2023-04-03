BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,800 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 2,800 ($34.40) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays cut their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.94) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($30.84) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,550 ($31.33).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,535.50 ($31.15) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,628.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,497.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,024 ($37.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £128.30 billion, a PE ratio of 876.54, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

About BHP Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 7,739.73%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

