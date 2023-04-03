Biconomy One Day Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $189.04 million and $2.70 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,168,990 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

