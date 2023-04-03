BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Performance

BILL stock traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.14. 2,904,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. On average, analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BILL by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.