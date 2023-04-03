Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $7.56 billion and $2.95 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,557,187,518 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official message board is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.