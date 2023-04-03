Bitcoin Cash Market Cap Reaches $2.48 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and approximately $174.87 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $128.24 or 0.00455851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,121.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00127202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,354,788 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

