Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.94 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.07 or 0.00054218 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $263.94 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00130281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

