Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679.91 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $35.29 or 0.00128060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $679.91 million and $36.13 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,568.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00455766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

