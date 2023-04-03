Bitgert (BRISE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $184.33 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Bitgert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Bitgert has a market cap of $184.33 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Bitgert Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

