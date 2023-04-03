Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 13.5% in March

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the February 28th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

BIGZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 6,716,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,199. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,045 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the third quarter worth $10,135,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 1,464,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,691 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.