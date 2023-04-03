BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 18.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $390,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

