Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. 3,683,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,125. The company has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.29.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

