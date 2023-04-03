Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.25. 3,683,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,125. The company has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.29.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.