Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 259 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.47. 672,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,295. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

