Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after buying an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,597,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,539. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.