Bluesphere Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.53. 35,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.08. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

