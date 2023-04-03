Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 44,204 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded down $5.60 on Monday, hitting $379.77. 1,049,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,579. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a market cap of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.12 and its 200-day moving average is $333.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

