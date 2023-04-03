Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,208,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.74 on Monday, hitting $568.63. The stock had a trading volume of 472,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $219.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $561.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

